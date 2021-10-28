US-based company DXC Technology’s IT hiring declined 0.7% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.41% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 62.67% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 3.7% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 81.86% in September 2021, and a 9.41% drop over August 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 11.04% in September 2021, and registered flat growth. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.33% in September 2021, a 52.5% drop from August 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 97.9% share, which marked a 7.53% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 1.4%, registering a 66.67% month-on-month decline. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 0.35% share and a 300% rise over August 2021.

In the fourth place was North America with a share of 0.35% and a month-on-month decline of 81.82%.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 97.11% share in September 2021, a 1.65% growth over August 2021. India featured next with a 0.88% share, down 72.97% over the previous month. Italy recorded a 0.61% share, a decline of 22.22% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.09%, down by 11.46% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 19.28% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.62% share, down 23.01% over August 2021.