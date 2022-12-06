DXC Technology’s IT hiring activity declines 24.2% in November 2022

US-based company DXC Technology ’s IT hiring declined 24.2% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 22.19% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 48.27% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.1% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.44% in November 2022, and a 52.17% drop over October 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 15.1% in November 2022, and registered a decline of 32.24%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.97% in November 2022, a 53.74% drop from October 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 70.09% share, which marked a 48.1% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 22.29%, registering a 41.09% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 4.25% share and a 67.78% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.05% and a month-on-month decline of 48.15%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.32%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 60.85% share in November 2022, a 50% decline over October 2022. India featured next with an 8.65% share, down 50.42% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 4.11% share, a decline of 46.15% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.42%, down by 49.72% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.97% share, a decline of 48.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.73% share, down 34.96% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.88%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.