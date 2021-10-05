US-based company DXC Technology’s IT hiring declined 36.2% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 30.28% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 62.01% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 4.94% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 80.36% in August 2021, and a 34.47% drop over July 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.94% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 25.88%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.07% in August 2021, a 16.3% drop from July 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 94.72% share, which marked a 34.08% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 3.94%, registering a 10.71% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 1.26% share and a 33.33% rise over July 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.08% and a month-on-month flat growth.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 92.11% share in August 2021, a 34.57% decline over July 2021. Singapore featured next with a 3.15% share, down 9.09% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 1.18% share, an increase of 114.29% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.9%, down by 36.22% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 17.43% share, a decline of 26.82% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.36% share, down 11.67% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month increase of 300%.