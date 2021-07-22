US-based company DXC Technology’s IT hiring an increased 51.1% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 39.91% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 66.08% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 7.06% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 81.58% in June 2021, and a 69.43% growth over May 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 7.22% in June 2021, and registered a 67.5% an increase. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.03% in June 2021, an 88.76% rise from May 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 99.86% share, which marked a 72.09% growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 0.11%, registering an 84.21% month-on-month decline. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 0.04% share and a 50% drop over May 2021.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 99.21% share in June 2021, a 73.23% growth over May 2021. Italy featured next with a 0.36% share, up 150% over the previous month.Poland recorded a 0.11% share, decline of 25% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.24%, up by 63.1% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 15.08% share, a growth of 62.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.64% share, up 255.77% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.04%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.