The collaboration links DXC’s enterprise optimisation expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

DXC Technology has signed a multi-year agreement with ServiceNow to revamp core enterprise operations and scale artificial intelligence (AI) use across its organisation.

The collaboration pairs DXC’s experience in enterprise optimisation with the ServiceNow AI Platform.

The companies aim to move beyond limited AI pilots and push deployment across complex, multi-vendor environments, with a focus on faster delivery, reduced manual work and more consistent service across core functions.

DXC will serve as Customer Zero for ServiceNow’s Core Business Suite, becoming the first global enterprise to implement the suite’s new agentic AI tools within its Global Business Services operating model.

The company plans to introduce AI-led automation and agentic workflows across major business areas.

This roll-out is expected to generate a portfolio of AI use cases and established automation patterns.

Using ServiceNow’s agentic AI capabilities, DXC is seeking to create a unified experience across critical shared services globally.

Embedded AI workflows are planned to automate high-volume activities, support more efficient operations and quicken decision-making across the enterprise.

Digital agents on the platform will be used to track activity, provide real-time insights and resolve issues proactively.

ServiceNow Core Business Workflows senior vice-president and general manager Josh Kahn said: “Global enterprises are under real pressure to move from AI experimentation to execution — and that’s hard when your operations are complex and fragmented.

“DXC made the decision to go first. As Customer Zero for Core Business Suite, they’re deploying agentic AI across their own core business functions before bringing it to customers.”

Through the adoption of Core Business Suite, DXC is moving to a more integrated Global Business Services structure.

The model brings together back-office activities that were previously run in separate silos into a central support organisation operating across regions and functions.

DXC chief digital information officer Russell Jukes said: “Putting ServiceNow’s Core Business Suite to work inside DXC allows us to prove what AI-powered operations look like in practice across complex, multivendor environments.

“With ServiceNow, we’re simplifying processes, reducing manual work, and delivering better experiences for our employees every day.”