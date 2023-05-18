(From left to right): SECOM managing executive officer Sadahiro Sato and Dean Drako. Credit: Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks and Brivo, US-based companies engaged in providing security services to cloud infrastructure, have raised $192m in funding.

The entire equity investment came from SECOM, a Japanese security services major.

Of the total funding, $100m will be invested in Eagle Eye Networks and $92m in Brivo.

Eagle Eye Networks, a provider of cloud video surveillance, and Brivo, a company specialising in access control systems for cloud facilities, are two separate companies that are majority owned by the same individual, Dean Drako.

Drako founded Eagle Eye Networks in 2012 and currently serves as its CEO, in 2015, he acquired a majority stake in Brivo and holds the position of chairman.

Eagle Eye Networks plans to use the investment to enhance its AI-based analytics capabilities and scale its global operations.

Brivo intends to use the funding to drive sales and marketing, accelerate product development, and expand its presence in key regions.

Drako said: “The SECOM investment underscores that cloud and AI are the future of physical security. said. The Eagle Eye and Brivo open platforms provide customers with choice, efficiencies, and innovation, all of which this investment will accelerate.”

In addition, the companies will explore strategic acquisitions and focus on enhancing smart features and AI functionality in their respective platforms.

SECOM managing executive officer Sadahiro Sato said: “SECOM has a proud history of innovation going back to Japan’s first online security system for commercial use in 1966.

“Our investment in Eagle Eye Networks and Brivo, the market leaders in cloud physical security, is an investment in the mission our three companies share: to provide the best technology possible to keep businesses and communities safe.”