A report released today (March 24th), by UK airline, easyJet, outlines predictions for the future of travel by 2070.

The report predicts changes such as pulses for passports, biometric seating, adaptive hotels, underwater sea safaris and much more.

In addition, easyJet claims that all documentation will be digital by 2070. Each individual’s biometric data – including fingerprints, retina scans and heartbeat – will be stored securely in the cloud and available globally.

Zivan Gvozdenovic, senior vice president of mobility at public-listed software development company, Endava, tells Verdict, “Once organisations have the capability to integrate data into experiences, they can continually uncover new insights to inform what matters most for each customer and build increasingly compelling interactions.

As we look ahead, the whole process has the potential to become frictionless, where passengers can book their entire journey with a single interface.”

Technology is going to become a prominent factor in how the public are going to choose their destination.

Technological advancements such as mixed reality (MR), will allow consumers to ‘try before you buy’ to be sure the destination is a fit for the individual.

“Embracing intelligent automation across operations to support the human roles and responsibilities can also therefore be a crucial tactic for playing the long game of operational efficiency,” says Gvozdenovic.