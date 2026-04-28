The European Commission seeks consultation on draft Android measures for third-party access. Credit: Aliaksandr Antanovich/Shutterstock.com.

The European Commission (EC) has issued preliminary findings to Google, proposing measures designed to enhance interoperability and access for third-party services on the Android platform.

These measures are part of two distinct specification proceedings that began on 27 January 2026 under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to assist Google in fulfilling its obligations.

The first set of proceedings focuses on Google’s obligation under Article 6(7) of the DMA. This obligation requires Google to provide third-party developers with free and effective interoperability with hardware and software features within Android.

The proceedings target features used by Google’s AI services, such as Gemini, to ensure third-party AI service providers receive equal access to these features. The goal is to promote equal opportunities for innovation and competition within the AI landscape on mobile devices.

The second set of proceedings addresses Google’s obligation under Article 6(11) of the DMA to provide third-party online search engines with access to anonymised ranking, query, click, and view data from Google Search on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

These proceedings assess the data scope, anonymisation methods, and access conditions, as well as the eligibility of AI chatbot providers to access the data. Ensuring effective compliance will allow third-party search providers to enhance their services and offer alternatives to Google Search.

The proposed Android changes offer third-party AI services the ability to operate effectively within the ecosystem. Currently, Google’s AI offerings primarily utilise these capabilities.

The measures would permit functionalities such as sending emails or sharing photos through alternative AI services using customised ‘wake words.’ Integration with system-wide access points, such as initiating tasks via long presses on the home button, is also included.

To foster innovation, the measures aim to allow third-party providers to introduce integrated AI experiences alongside Google’s services. The initiative seeks to broaden the variety of AI services available to EU users.

The Commission has initiated a public consultation to collect feedback on these proposals.

EC Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said: “As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, it is clear that interoperability is key to unlocking the full potential of these technologies. These measures will open up Android devices to a wider range of AI services, so that users will have the freedom to choose the AI services that best meet their needs and values, without sacrificing functionality.

“The voice of the market matters, and we encourage feedback from all interested parties on today’s proposed measures.”

Key areas of the draft measures include enabling AI service activation via custom wake words, ensuring third-party services receive necessary contextual data, and allowing integration with device applications for task execution and setting management. Third-party AI services might control device settings, like adjusting brightness or enabling do not disturb mode.

The proposal also ensures AI-powered services have access to on-device app data for proactive suggestions and innovative use cases.

All Android devices, including those from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), should support these functionalities without additional charges, facilitated by comprehensive frameworks and APIs. Additionally, Alphabet must provide interoperability at no cost to enhance competition and innovation.

Technical assistance and new functionalities should be provided to ensure the effective implementation of these measures.

Stakeholders can submit feedback until 13 May 2026, with the Commission expected to finalise its decisions within six months of the proceedings’ commencement.