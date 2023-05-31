The global technology industry experienced a 10% drop in new job postings related to edtech in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 9% decrease versus Q1 2022. GlobalData’s Education Technology (EdTech) Market report offers and in-depth analysis of the global EdTech market, its segmentation and forecast by end user and region, competitive landscape and key opportunities. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 31% share of the global technology industry’s edtech-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, up 31% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive edtech-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 31%, emerged as the top edtech-related job roles within the technology industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 31% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 10% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 36% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent edtech roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 5% share in Q1 2023, Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 40% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were NTT DATA, TeamViewer Germany, TeamViewer, Campus Management, and Blackboard. Together they accounted for a combined share of 40% of all edtech-related new jobs in the technology industry.

NTT DATA posted 240 edtech-related new jobs in Q1 2023, TeamViewer Germany 162 jobs, TeamViewer 160 jobs, Campus Management 120 jobs, and Blackboard 97 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 25.83% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of edtech-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 25.83% followed by Germany (22.77%) and Romania (10.71%). The share represented by the US was three percentage points lower than the 28.80% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecast to 2026