Quantum firm EigenQ set for $3bn public listing via SVAQ merger. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com.

EigenQ has agreed to merge with Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (SVAQ), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal that values the quantum technology company at approximately $3bn.

The agreement is set to result in EigenQ becoming a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “EIGQ” following the completion of the transaction, which is anticipated in Q4 2026.

The boards of directors for both companies have approved the transaction unanimously. The closing of the deal will be subject to approval from the shareholders of both firms, regulatory review, and customary closing conditions.

Existing shareholders of EigenQ are expected to retain a significant ownership stake, with no material shareholders expected to sell their interests or receive cash consideration as part of the transaction.

EigenQ operates across quantum security, AI, secure communications, advanced sensing, and trusted computing. Its technology portfolio covers areas including post-quantum cryptography, hardware-rooted security, quantum communications and networking, quantum sensing, and quantum computing.

The company positions these solutions to address emerging challenges in sectors such as government, defence, critical infrastructure, and enterprise IT. In these areas, quantum-proofing critical environments is increasingly becoming a priority.

EigenQ CEO José R. Rosas-Bustos said: “At EigenQ, our focus has always been on translating breakthrough technologies into practical, deployable solutions that address real-world challenges, while building a portfolio of technologies spanning Quantum Security, Quantum AI, Communications, Sensing, and Computing.

“We believe going public will provide the resources, visibility, and strategic flexibility necessary to accelerate commercialisation, expand our technology portfolio, strengthen our global partnerships, and create long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders.”

A key focus for EigenQ is developing market-ready solutions that align with regulatory requirements and support quantum-resilient infrastructure. The company is working on quantum-proof trusted infrastructure, high-performance computing, and AI security.

According to EigenQ, growing security requirements from the US government and evolving standards like CNSA 2.0 and NIST are accelerating the demand for quantum-resilient trust infrastructure across industries. The company states that these market shifts are driving one of the largest waves of infrastructure modernisation in several decades.

Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp CEO Dan Nash said: “Dr. Jesse Van Griensven is one of the leading voices in quantum cybersecurity globally, and together with Dr. José R. Rosas-Bustos and the broader EigenQ team, has built what we believe is a category-defining company.

“When we combine a mandatory market transition, differentiated technology, scalable distribution, a capital-efficient operating model, and compelling unit economics together with the company’s rapid commercialisation and potential long-term upside, we believe EigenQ represents one of the most compelling opportunities we have evaluated in years.”

EigenQ maintains strategic partnerships with organisations including HPE, AMD, WNC, and TD SYNNEX, supporting technology integration, manufacturing scale, and distribution.

Last week, EigenQ and TD SYNNEX announced a collaboration to help organisations assess and prepare AMD EPYC processor-based servers for post-quantum security.

The partnership aims to support migration from classical cryptography to quantum-resistant methods in critical sectors such as the public sector, defence, and enterprise IT. It also seeks to add quantum-safe security features, where technically appropriate, to existing AMD-based environments.

Initial commercial efforts are focused on government, defence, and critical infrastructure. The company plans further expansion into enterprise IT, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, industrial systems, and international markets.