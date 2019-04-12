Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

The Swedish Transport Administration Trafikverket has announced plans to build an electric road that can charge vehicles while they drive along it on the island of Gotland, Sweden.

The road, which will be implemented by a public-private partnership known as the Smart Road Gotland consortium, will be the first in the world capable of charging electric trucks and buses while in motion using induction technology.

Designed as a test of the technology, the electric road will be 1.6km when completed, and will host a public shuttle service and test bed for electric trucks.

Both the shuttle bus and trucks will be charged using the road, in order to test the technology’s potential as a solution for long-haul transportation.

The technology behind electric roads

Based on technology by Electreon, the road will be capable of recharging vehicles’ batteries wirelessly as they move across it.

“We are excited that we have been selected to take part in the Swedish government’s ambitious program to examine and implement electric road technology as a solution to electrify heavy trucks on highways,” said Oren Ezer, CEO of Electreon.

“Electreon’s wireless electric road technology makes it possible to electrify truck fleets economically without the need to carry huge batteries and stop for charging and without creating a visual hazard.

“The selection of Electreon by the Swedish government after careful filtration testifies to the recognition of the potential of the technology to bring the global electrification revolution to the next critical stage of full implementation.”

Towards national electric road networks

The project is the first step towards an extensive electric road network in Sweden, which would allow goods to efficiently and environmentally be transported without the need for stopping to charge.

“We, the Swedish Transport Administration, believe that electric roads are an important contribution to reducing CO 2 emissions from heavy transportation,” said Jan Pettersson, programme manager for Trafikverket.

“Demonstrating and evaluating new technical solutions for electric routes is one of our most important steps in our long-term plan for a potential rollout of electrified routes on the heavy road network in Sweden.”

