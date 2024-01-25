The electric grids that enable the charging of EV batteries can often be fossil fuel-powered. Credit: Eleseus via Shutterstock.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are widely viewed as one of the key technologies spearheading the energy transition, and lead attempts by companies and nations alike to meet ambitious net-zero targets.

But while it is true that they do not directly emit any harmful gases like internal combustion engine (ICE) cars do, other aspects of the EV life cycle are a cause for concern.

Electric vehicle production problems

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) feature prominently among the vast majority of decarbonisation strategies worldwide, such as China’s aim for its carbon dioxide emissions to peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The country has invested heavily in BEV technology, and it has built up a considerable lead within the space, thanks to the stranglehold it possesses on global supply chains for the critical minerals the batteries require as components.

But the mining of these materials presents a huge quandary. Lithium-ion cells are the dominant method of producing the electrical energy needed to power EVs, but the mining of lithium—largely from Australia or the salt flats in South America—requires vast amounts of groundwater to pump out the brines from which the metal is processed.

In Chile, water stress has become a big problem for the indigenous communities living in the vicinity of the mines, who suffer from intense and enduring droughts as well as the overall degradation of freshwater quality. Rare earth elements (REEs), another key component, can often emit radioactive substances such as water and dust during the extraction process.

Electric vehicles are not going off grid

Despite producing no harmful gases while powering the car, the notion that EVs are completely zero-emission during use is incorrect. The electric grids that enable the charging of EV batteries can often be fossil fuel-powered, so while the car itself produces no emissions, the environmental benefits can be mitigated by the indirect production of emissions by the grids that charge the batteries.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

However, this depends on where exactly the vehicle was charged, as many power plants already draw their energy from renewable sources. This issue should further improve as countries look to clean up their electric grids by closing coal plants in favour of a transition to more sustainable means of energy production, such as wind and solar power.

What happens to the batteries?

While efforts to recycle lithium-ion batteries and the elements contained in them are increasing, the recycling rate of the lead-acid batteries found in conventional combustion engine cars stands at 99%, far outweighing the 5% rate of lithium-ion cells used in BEVs.

If lithium-ion batteries end up in landfills, the cells can release toxins that leach into the soil and groundwater, while landfill fires that can burn for years constitute another worrying side-effect.

Battery recycling targets have been introduced, such as the EU’s updated battery recycling directive, which has set lithium recovery targets from recycled batteries at 50% by 2027 and 80% by 2031. However, even recycling the batteries presents issues, as the process can be hazardous—if a cell is cut in the wrong place, it can short-circuit, combust, and release toxic fumes. The sheer volume of Li-ion battery production coupled with rising recycling rates only stands to increase the likelihood of this problem.

Time to rethink transportation?

Transport is essential to the way society functions and defines how we live in the modern world. But rather than placing so much focus on lower-emission cars, should we be looking at transport methods that reduce the need to drive cars in the first place?

The transformation of the way we move around may be a necessary evolution in the fight against the climate crisis. In an increasingly urbanized world, investing in transit, more extensive and integrated cycling routes, and even walkable cities could be crucial in keeping our carbon footprint in check.