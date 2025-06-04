Elon Musk’s X is taking action to evade a potential fine related to an investigation under the EU’s Digital Services Act. Credit: Thrive Studios/Shutterstock.

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has introduced a disclaimer about its blue checkmark programme to address concerns raised by European Union (EU) content regulators, who have labelled the system as deceptive and in need of reform.

Recently, X began showing users a notice clarifying the meaning of the blue checkmark that appears on certain user profiles, reported Bloomberg.

A person familiar with the matter told the publication that the notice aims to demonstrate that the allegedly infringing behaviour has been resolved.

Prior to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform in 2022, the blue checkmark was used to verify accounts belonging to journalists, politicians, and other public figures.

Since April 2023, the badge has been assigned to “active, secure, and non-deceptive” users who subscribe to X’s premium features, “regardless of perceived notability,” as stated in the disclosure.

A European Commission spokesperson acknowledged X’s announcement, noting that the investigation into the blue checkmark system remains ongoing.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

X did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg’s report said.

The move comes as X seeks to avoid a potential fine linked to an investigation under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

The European Commission has been scrutinising the platform’s handling of illegal content, disinformation, and deceptive design practices.

In July 2024, EU tech regulators ruled that X breached EU online content rules, which could lead to a significant fine.

The European Commission has been leading a seven-month investigation under its DSA, which puts the onus on large online platforms to proactively tackle illegal content.

The bloc’s regulators looked into the social media platform’s advertising transparency and data access for researchers.

X also failed to comply with a DSA requirement that companies provide a reliable advertisement repository, according to the Commission.

The Commission also found that X’s verified accounts negatively impact users’ ability to make informed decisions about the authenticity of the accounts they interact with.