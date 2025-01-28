Following the completion of the deal, AspenTech will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerson. Credit: Emerson/PR Newswire.

Emerson, an automation technology provider, has agreed to acquire the remaining shares it doesn’t own of software supplier AspenTech for $265 per share in an all-cash tender offer.

The minority stake being now acquired is valued at $7.2bn.

This deal values the total AspenTech at a fully diluted market capitalisation of $17bn with an enterprise value of $16.8bn.

In 2022, Emerson paid about $6bn to complete the acquisition of 55% of the software supplier, which was then valued at around $11bn, reported Reuters.

The present $265 per share offer marks a 10.4% premium over the $240 per share offered in November 2024 by Emerson, which presently holds a 57% stake of AspenTech’s outstanding shares of common stock.

Following completion of the latest deal, AspenTech will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerson.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The acquisition deal underscores Emerson’s evolution from its 1890 roots as a motor and fan manufacturer in St. Louis, to an industrial technology company in the US that is focused on factory floor automation, reported the media outlet.

The deal was recommended for approval by AspenTech’s Special Committee.

The AspenTech board of directors, following the special committee’s recommendation, approved the transaction, which also received unanimous approval from Emerson’s board of directors.

Emerson president and chief executive officer Lal Karsanbhai said “This transaction marks a key milestone in our portfolio transformation, and we are excited to fully integrate AspenTech into Emerson to advance our vision for software-defined control.

“We look forward to offering AspenTech shareholders the opportunity to tender their shares at compelling and certain value while welcoming the AspenTech team into Emerson.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Emerson plans to finance the acquisition using cash on hand and debt financing.

AspenTech president and chief executive officer Antonio Pietri added: “Emerson has been an outstanding partner to AspenTech, and in this next chapter, we look forward to further differentiating our offering as we innovate to serve customers’ evolving industrial software needs.

“This agreement is a testament to the dedication of AspenTech’s employees, who have executed on our partnership and transformed the business to position it for future success.”

Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners are serving as financial advisors to Emerson, with Davis Polk & Wardwell as legal counsel. Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is serving as Emerson’s communications advisor.

For AspenTech, Qatalyst Partners and Citi are acting as financial advisors, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is providing legal counsel, while FGS Global is handling AspenTech’s communications.