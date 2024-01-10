Female founders are the future. Credit: wavebreakmedia via Shutterstock.

With her one-year-old son on her hip, a smiling Whitney Wolfe Herd rang the bell at NASDAQ, signalling a new era for her female-focused dating app Bumble.

The globally lauded app places female empowerment at the forefront of dating, with women making the first move. Yet, despite its success, the app was borne from an unfortunately all-too-common experience of women.

Related Company Profiles Bumble Inc View all

Wolfe Herd was the youngest woman to take a company public in the US, continuing a legacy of high achievement at a young age. In her early twenties, she joined what is now known as Tinder, a dating app that fueled the mobile dating boom. Less than a few years later, she had left Tinder and filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the company. From the ashes of that experience, Bumble was born, empowering women, and becoming a worldwide sensation.

For women, by women

Wolfe Herd’s story is particularly significant for two reasons. Firstly, it showcases the immense capabilities of women at the helm of a company. Herd was not only able to create a dating app that competed against the juggernauts in the industry but was also able to grow it to become a public company.

Secondly, it highlights the importance of female-founded tech companies. Wolfe Herd’s tragic and regrettable experience is one faced by countless women, and why so many have felt empowered by Bumble. Women can provide a unique point of view to create solutions, as Wolfe Herd did.

Women best understand the experience of being a woman, from the difficulties of tracking fertility (solved by the Ava bracelet) to the stress of finding good childcare (made easier by the Kinside network). Empowering women to found companies can enable them to fix problems they understand and may be best positioned to tackle.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Supporting female founders

Yet, numerous challenges remain. While the need for a STEM education is not a prerequisite for starting a tech company, it does inevitably help in building a product. Supporting more women in STEM programs can facilitate the route to tech entrepreneurship down the line—supermodel Karlie Kloss does this through her ‘Kode with Klossy’ program, which awarded 4000 scholarships in 2022.

The second challenge comes when a startup is in its infancy and seeking funding. Only 2% of VC funding goes to female founders—an astronomically low percentage given the wealth of experience and intelligence that they possess. Female-focused venture capital funds such as HearstLab and angel investor network Alma Angels are seeking to change this, however, more can be done.

Women face several complex problems in their lifetime and supporting them in finding solutions will not only change the lives of the women involved in the companies, but of those the solutions help. Female founders are the future – together, we can empower them to step into the light.