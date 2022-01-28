The proportion of technology and communications companies hiring for environment related positions rose significantly in December 2021 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 29.5% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 12.7% of companies who were hiring for environment related jobs a year ago but a decrease compared to the figure of 30.7% in November 2021.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to environment, related job postings kept steady in December 2021, with 1.6% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was the highest monthly figure recorded in the past year and is an increase compared to the 0.5% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to environment in the equivalent month a year ago.

Environment is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that technology and communications companies are currently hiring for environment jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 3.7% in December 2021.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

