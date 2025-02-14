Eudia, an AI software startup for legal teams, has raised up to $105m from Series A round that was led by General Catalyst, an investment and transformation company.
After 18 months of operating in stealth mode, the startup revealed its name, mission, and platform to the public.
The funding round saw participation from B3 Capital, Backbone, Defy, Everywhere Ventures, Firsthand, Floodgate, Hakluyt Capital and Sierra Ventures, in addition to angel investors Gokul Rajaram, Chris Re, Andrew Sieja, Mike Gamson, and Scott Belsky.
Eudia will receive $30m upfront, and the remaining $75m will be provided contingent upon the company securing additional acquisition targets, subject to General Catalyst’s approval, reported Bloomberg.
The startup plans to use much of the initial $30m to expand its product and engineering teams.
General Catalyst managing director Marc Bhargava was quoted by the publication: “We’re trying to incubate companies that will grow, will go public, where the founders are in the driver’s seat.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The funding is part of General Catalyst’s $1.5bn Creation fund, which focuses on startups building AI tools for businesses such as legal and accounting.
Eudia’s Augmented Intelligence Platform allows legal departments to take control of their institutional knowledge, leverage AI to enhance it, and empower their in-house legal teams.
By combining AI with human expertise, Eudia enables chief legal officers (CLOs) to move beyond simply solving problems—shaping company strategy, improving risk management, and unlocking new value for their business.
Eudia co-founder and CEO Omar Haroun said: “Visionary CLOs see AI’s potential but understand they cannot compromise on trust, accuracy, or a deep understanding of their organization’s unique context.”
“Eudia combines a proprietary Augmented Intelligence platform with human expertise to supercharge legal professionals, helping organizations scale efficiently, mitigate risk effectively, and unlock billions in unrealized business value.”
The platform is used by companies, including Cargill, DHL Group, and Duracell.