Europe is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry IoT roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for internet of things (IoT) hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in Europe made up 21% of total IoT jobs – up from 16.4% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 2.5 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 36.4% of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 40.3% in the three months ending May this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 3.8 percentage points), Taiwan (1.4), and the United Kingdom (0.6).

The top country for IoT roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 40.3% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the tech industry?

Some 3.3% of all tech industry IoT roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending May.

That was followed by Munich (Germany) with 2.9%, Frankfurt am Main (Germany) with 2.2%, and San Diego (United States) with 2.1%.