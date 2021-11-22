Europe witnessed a 3.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2021 has seen an increase of 0.12% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 28.68% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2021, registering a decrease of 1.79% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 71.69% in October 2021, a 10.39% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.93% in October 2021, marking a 10.7% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.49% in October 2021, an 8.94% drop from September 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.33% in October 2021, a 14.38% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 7.59% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during October 2021 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 1,071 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a decline of 4.63% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 590 jobs and a 3.12% drop. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 433 IT jobs and Ozon with 332 jobs, recorded a 2.91% drop and a 16.37% drop, respectively, while Accenture recorded a 19.11% decline with 326 job postings during October 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 16.7% share in October 2021, a 3.31% decrease over September 2021. Switzerland featured next with an 11.74% share, down 8.41% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 11.45% share, a drop of 4.75% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.23%, down by 8.95% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.8% share, registered a decline of 11.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.54% share, down 8.07% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month decline of 2.13%.