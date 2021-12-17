Europe witnessed a 0.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen an increase of 1.87% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 29.19% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering a decrease of 1.29% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 71.38% in November 2021, a 2.55% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.47% in November 2021, marking an 8.36% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.17% in November 2021, a 3.8% drop from October 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.83% in November 2021, a 12.63% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 1.72% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during November 2021 over previous month.

Capgemini posted 802 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered an increase of 16.23% over the previous month, followed by DXC Technology with 702 jobs and a 36.01% drop. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 495 IT jobs and Ubisoft Entertainment with 402 jobs, recorded a 4.43% rise and a 94.2% rise, respectively, while Vodafone Group recorded a 6.03% increase with 334 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 17.42% share in November 2021, a 0.1% decrease over October 2021. Germany featured next with a 12.46% share, up 6.6% over the previous month. France recorded a 10.3% share, a drop of 6.82% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.69%, down by 0.31% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 17.44% share, registered a decline of 4.89% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.25% share, down 4.71% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.61%, recording a month-on-month growth of 33.33%.