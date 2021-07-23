Europe witnessed a 9.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an increase of 4.57% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 27.52% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering an increase of 1.37% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 72.51% in June 2021, a 12.44% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.76% in June 2021, marking an 11.64% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 7.47% in June 2021, a 7.03% growth from May 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 3.93% in June 2021, a 14.26% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 34.82% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during June 2021 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 2,781 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 72.09% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 1,275 jobs and a 7.94% drop. Dell Technologies with 472 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 427 jobs, recorded a 71.01% growth and an 18.28% increase, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 20.51% an increase with 423 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 21.69% share in June 2021, a 63.07% rise over May 2021. the UK featured next with a 12% share, down 7.91% over the previous month. Romania recorded a 10.5% share, a growth of 2.39% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.44%, down by 2.26% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 21.29% share, a growth of 57.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.81% share, up 49.78% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.46%, recording a month-on-month growth of 3.13%.