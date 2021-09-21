Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 2.64% in cross border deal activity during August 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Nitro Bidco and NortonLifeLock’s $9.06bn acquisition of Avast, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 221 technology industry cross border deals worth $14.9bn were announced for the region in August 2021, against the 12-month average of 227 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in August 2021 with 105 transactions, representing a 47.5% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 101 deals, followed by private equity deals with 15 transactions, respectively capturing a 45.7% and 6.8% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $12.67bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.95bn and $275.29m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 75.9% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $11.3bn, against the overall value of $14.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nitro Bidco and NortonLifeLock $9.06bn acquisition deal with Avast

2) The $711.95m venture financing of Bolt Technology by D1 Capital Partners,G Squared,Ghisallo Partners,Naya Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tekne Capital Management

3) Siemens $651.04m acquisition deal with Sqills

4) The $445m acquisition of S.L and SHOTL TRANSPORTATION by Swvl

5) Northern Data $428.03m acquisition deal with Decentric Europe

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

