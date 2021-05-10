Led by $2bn private equity deal with Unit 4, Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 3.76% in cybersecurity deal activity during Q1 2021, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 64 cybersecurity deals worth $4.02bn were announced for the region during Q1 2021, against the last four-quarter average of 66.5 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q1 2021 with 25 deals, representing a 39.1% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 22 deals, followed by private equity deals with 17 transactions, respectively capturing a 34.4% and 26.6% share of the overall cybersecurity deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $2.5bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $1.17bn and $350.69m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cybersecurity deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cybersecurity deals accounted for a 95% share of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $3.82bn, against the overall value of $4.02bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Partners Group and TA Associates Management’s $2bn private equity deal with Unit 4

2) The $1bn acquisition of Adjust by AppLovin

3) Providence Equity Partners’ $417.57m private equity deal with Node4

4) The $300m venture financing deal with Snyk by Accel, Alkeon Capital, Atlassian Ventures, BlackRock, Boldstart Ventures, Canaan Partners, Coatue Management, Franklin Resources, Geodesic Capital, GV Management Co, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, Stripes, Temasek Holdings (HK) and Tiger Global Management

5) Tenable’s acquisition of Alsid for $98m.

