Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 38.10% in artificial intelligence deal activity during November 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by ACE &SA, EQT Ventures Fund, Octopus Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2’s $75m venture financing of Permutive, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 39 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $285.8m were announced for the region in November 2021, against the 12-month average of 63 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2021 with 31 transactions, representing a 79.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing an 18% and 2.6% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $215.27m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $68.45m and $2.03m, respectively.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 65.6% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $187.45m, against the overall value of $285.8m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ACE &SA,EQT Ventures Fund,Octopus Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $75m venture financing deal with Permutive

2) The $55m acquisition of video intelligence by Outbrain

3) Canaan Partners,GGV Capital,Mango Capital,SAP.io Fund and Yunqi Partners $30m venture financing deal with Jina AI

4) The $14m venture financing of Minoro(Kneele.ai) by Episode 1 Ventures,Octopus Ventures and Superseed Ventures

5) Insig AI $13.45m acquisition deal with FDB Systems

