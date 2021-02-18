Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 4.92% in cross border deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 174 technology industry cross border deals worth $16.22bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 183 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2021 with 99 transactions, representing a 56.9% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 63 deals, followed by private equity deals with 12 transactions, respectively capturing a 36.2% and 6.9% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $14.28bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.86bn and $86.19m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 86.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $14.02bn, against the overall value of $16.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $1.22bn acquisition deal with Signavio by SAP

3) Workday’s $700m acquisition of Peakon

4) The $530m venture financing of Wolt Enterprises by 83North Venture Capital, Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, EQT Group, EQT Ventures Fund, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Highland Europe (UK), ICONIQ Growth, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Prosus, Tiger Global Management and Vintage Investment Partners

5) United Group’s acquisition of Nova Broadcasting Group Jsc. for $363m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.