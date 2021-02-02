Europe’s technology industry saw a flat growth in cybersecurity deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by NortonLifeLock’s $360m acquisition of Avira Operations GmbHKG, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
A total of 22 technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $473.96m were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 22 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 12 transactions, representing a 54.6% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 36.4% and 9.1% share of the overall cybersecurity deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $365.29m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $85.66m and $23m, respectively.
Europe technology industry cybersecurity deals in December 2020: Top deals
The top five technology cybersecurity deals accounted for 93.7% of the overall value during December 2020.
The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity deals stood at $444.27m, against the overall value of $473.96m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) NortonLifeLock’s $360m acquisition of Avira Operations GmbHKG
2) The $23.93m venture financing deal with EclecticIQ by ACE Management, Arches Capital, Capricorn Digital Growth Fund, INKEF Capital, Invest-NL, Keen Venture Partners, KPN Ventures and Quest for Growth
3) Alcur Fonder and Swedbank Robur’s $23m private equity deal with Outpost24
4) The $19.16m venture financing of NetGuardians by ACE &UK Ltd. and Pictet & Cie Group
5) The European Investment Bank’s venture financing of IDnow for $18.18m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.