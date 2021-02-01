Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 1.20% in cloud deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cisco Systems Holdings UK $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 84 technology industry cloud deals worth $1.95bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 83 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 39 transactions, representing a 46.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 34 deals, followed by private equity deals with 11 transactions, respectively capturing a 40.5% and 13.1% share of the overall cloud deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cloud deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $1.49bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $287.92m and $169.61m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cloud deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cloud deals accounted for 84.7% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $1.65bn, against the overall value of $1.95bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems Holdings UK $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile

2) The $683.16m acquisition deal with Sinch by SB Management Group

3) Farview Equity Partners, Insight Partners and Livingbridge’s $134.3m private equity deal with Exclaimer

4) The $70m venture financing of Hi Bob by Arbor Ventures, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cerca Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Entree Capital, Israel Growth Partners, Perpetual Investors, Presidio Ventures and SEEK

5) Robur Fokus, Summa Equity, SwedBank Robur Microcap and The Sixth AP Fund’s private equity deal with PAGero for $35.32m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

