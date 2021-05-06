Led by $2.5bn acquisition of Itiviti Group, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.30% in cloud deal activity during Q1 2021, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 295 cloud deals worth $12.3bn were announced for the region during Q1 2021, against the last four-quarter average of 251.50 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q1 2021 with 142 deals, representing a 48.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 117 deals, followed by private equity deals with 36 transactions, respectively capturing a 39.7% and 12.2% share of the overall cloud deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cloud deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $7.05bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $2.77bn and $2.48bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry cloud deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cloud deals accounted for a 69.7% share of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $8.57bn, against the overall value of $12.3bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadridge Financial Solutions’ $2.5bn acquisition of Itiviti Group

2) The $2.4bn private equity deal with Talend by Thoma Bravo

3) The $1.61bn merger of Ajax I and Cazoo

4) The $1.22bn acquisition deal with Signavio by SAP

5) Bpifrance – Fund Ambition boot Angels F3A, Kima Ventures and Y Combinator’s venture financing with Skypher for $847.69m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

