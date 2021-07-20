Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 22.08% in deal activity during June 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Altice UK $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 586 technology industry deals worth $15.7bn were announced for the region in June 2021, against the 12-month average of 480 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2021 with 305 transactions, representing a 52.05% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 206 deals, followed by private equity deals with 75 transactions, respectively capturing a 35.2% and 12.8% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $9.62bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $4.83bn and $1.23bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 53.8% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $8.44bn, against the overall value of $15.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altice UK $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group

2) The $1.63bn acquisition deal with Depop by Etsy

3) Electronic Arts’ $1.4bn acquisition of Playdemic

4) The $1.3bn acquisition of Allocate Software by RLDatix

5) Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates’ venture financing of Celonis for $1bn.

