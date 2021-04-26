Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 31.07% in deal activity during March 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Ballys’ $3.21bn acquisition of Gamesys Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 599 technology industry deals worth $22.41bn were announced for the region in March 2021, against the 12-month average of 457 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2021 with 296 transactions, representing a 49.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 232 deals, followed by private equity deals with 71 transactions, respectively capturing a 38.7% and 11.9% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $12.85bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $5.97bn and $3.59bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 52.3% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $11.72bn, against the overall value of $22.41bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ballys’ $3.21bn acquisition of Gamesys Group

2) The $2.5bn acquisition deal with Itiviti Group by Broadridge Financial Solutions

3) Thoma Bravo’s $2.4bn private equity deal with Talend

4) The $2bn private equity deal with Unit four by Partners Group and TA Associates Management

5) The merger of Ajax I and Cazoo for $1.61bn.

