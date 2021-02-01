Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 32.43% in big data deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m acquisition of Graphcore, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 49 technology industry big data deals worth $634.19m were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 37 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in December 2020 with 22 transactions, representing a 44.9% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 19 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 38.8% and 16.3% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $290.26m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $228.15m and $115.78m, respectively.

Europe technology industry big data deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 86.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $547.47m, against the overall value of $634.19m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m venture financing of Graphcore

2) The $170.35m private equity deal with Infront by Inflexion Private Equity Partners

3) Byggfakta Group’s $97.32m acquisition of Glenigan

4) The $35.32m private equity deal with PAGero by Robur Fokus, Summa Equity, SwedBank Robur Microcap and The Sixth AP Fund

5) Envitia Group- Management Team and Maven UK Regional Buyout Fund’s private equity deal with Envitia Group for $22.48m.

