Led by $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 36.12% in cross border deal activity during Q1 2021, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 748 cross border deals worth $46.15bn were announced for the region during Q1 2021, against the last four-quarter average of 549.50 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q1 2021 with 379 deals, representing a 50.7% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 297 deals, followed by private equity deals with 72 transactions, respectively capturing a 39.7% and 9.6% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $31.85bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $7.86bn and $6.45bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for a 43.9% share of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $20.28bn, against the overall value of $46.15bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics

3) Ballys’ $3.21bn acquisition of Gamesys Group

4) The $2.5bn acquisition deal with Itiviti Group by Broadridge Financial Solutions

5) Thoma Bravo’s private equity with Talend for $2.4bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.