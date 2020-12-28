Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 5.20% in cross border deal activity during November 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 182 technology industry cross border deals worth $60.63bn were announced for the region in November 2020, against the 12-month average of 173 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2020 with 99 transactions, representing a 54.4% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 62 deals, followed by private equity deals with 21 transactions, respectively capturing a 34.1% and 11.5% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $58.75bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.11bn and $761.99m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 95.1% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $57.64bn, against the overall value of $60.63bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction deal with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Take-Two Interactive Software’s $999.12m acquisition of The Codemasters SoftwareLtd

4) The $590.87m asset transaction with Patricia Industries by CKH Networks Europe

5) Novalpina Capital’s private equity deal with Laboratoire X.O. for $356.18m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.