Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 50.26% in cross border deal activity during March 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Ballys’ $3.21bn acquisition of Gamesys Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 284 technology industry cross border deals worth $20.31bn were announced for the region in March 2021, against the 12-month average of 189 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in March 2021 with 135 transactions, representing a 47.5% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 118 deals, followed by private equity deals with 31 transactions, respectively capturing a 41.6% and 10.9% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $12.21bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $5.83bn and $2.27bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 57.7% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $11.72bn, against the overall value of $20.31bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ballys’ $3.21bn acquisition of Gamesys Group

2) The $2.5bn acquisition deal with Itiviti Group by Broadridge Financial Solutions

3) Thoma Bravo’s $2.4bn private equity deal with Talend

4) The $2bn private equity deal with Unit four by Partners Group and TA Associates Management

5) The merger of Ajax I and Cazoo for $1.61bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.