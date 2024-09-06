Export licensing requirements are to be expanded for some ASML chipmaking equipment by the Dutch government, an announcement said on Friday (6 September).
The move means oversight will be taken by the US to align the two countries’ policies.
The US had previously unilaterally regulated those tools, as part of its campaign to restrict access to advanced technology by Chinese chipmakers that could contribute to Beijing’s technological and military advances.
ASML expects the change in oversight will not impact its earnings this year or in the future.
Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever said: “I am making this decision for our safety. We see that due to technological developments there are more safety risks in the export of these specific production machines.”
Shares of Netherlands-based ASML, Europe’s largest technology company, traded down 1.6% at €708.40 as of 0915 GMT on 6 September.
Due to pressure from the US, the Dutch Government has never allowed ASML to ship its very best EUV (extreme ultraviolet) tools to Chinese customers.
It began requiring a license for NXT:2000 series and better of DUV (deep ultraviolet) tools in September 2023.
The machines in question, ASML’s 1970i and 1980i DUV immersion lithography tools, sit approximately in the middle of its product range.
ASML’s DUV lithography systems dive deep into the UV spectrum to print the tiny features that form the basis of the microchip.
While the US and Netherlands remain in talks over export policy, Friday’s decision is a practical move that should relieve some tension between the governments.
Members of the Dutch parliament raised questions about the implications for the Netherlands’ sovereignty, while ASML struggled to keep up with separate licensing requirements in the US and Netherlands.
The US Department of Commerce updated its export rules on Thursday (5 September) and the updated Dutch rules adopted US wording in relevant passages on lithography, ASML’s segment.