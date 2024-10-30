Green chemistry or “sustainable chemistry” has been gaining momentum since the 1990s.

It is based on 12 principles, which include decreasing waste at a molecular level, designing energy-efficient chemical routes, and using renewable stock. It can help pharmaceutical companies reduce emissions and other environmental harms that result from drug development and manufacturing. Below, we look at how.

Aiding the process

Firstly, by minimising the use of hazardous chemicals and solvents, or replacing them with renewable alternatives, companies can significantly lower their environmental impact. For example, Astra Zeneca is using sustainable catalysts for greener chemical reactions. Catalysts speed up reactions and decrease the number of steps needed to create an active pharmaceutical ingredient. Some catalysts can reduce the use of environmentally hazardous reagents and reduce dependence on precious metals.

Green chemistry can also optimise the manufacturing processes. If pharma companies invest in green chemistry, they can have more optimised manufacturing processes. For example, German Start-Up Dude Chem managed to recover expensive chiral catalysts and perform reactions in water (without having to license “designer surfactants”). This led to a reduction of 82% in catalyst cost.

Advances in green chemistry

Advances in green chemistry technologies, such as continuous reactions, enzyme catalysis, and synthetic biology, are paving the way for more sustainable drug synthesis. These technologies have demonstrated wide applications in production, indicating a promising future for green chemistry in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

For example, Astra Zeneca is utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to help predict and optimise chemical reactions. AI can analyse big datasets of chemical reactions and identify patterns, predict reactions, and optimise reaction conditions. This in turn can reduce waste, energy consumption, and unwanted byproducts.

A lack of expertise holds back green chemistry

However, there is a notable lack of investment in the expertise and technologies necessary for implementing green chemistry. Companies may not have the resources or knowledge required to identify and mitigate the environmental impacts of their products early in the development process. This gap in expertise can impede the adoption of sustainable practices.

In addition, artificial intelligence is being used to implement green chemistry practices, however, pharma companies must consider the environmental impacts of this technology.

Indeed, the Strategic Intelligence Deep Dive into the Environmental Impact of Data Centers showcases how AI has significantly increased the demand for data centers, which heavily contribute to CO2₂ emissions.

As regulations become increasingly stringent regarding product safety and environmental impact, the adoption of green chemistry can help companies stay compliant while also addressing market pressures.

However, it is a double-edged sword as regulations can also hinder the adoption of sustainable practices as companies must ensure compliance with safety standards while also meeting market demands. The complexity of regulatory approvals can make it difficult for companies to innovate and implement greener processes.