Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Formula 1 (F1) motor racing signed a deal with Snapchat, the photo and video messaging app on Thursday, allowing users to share content at upcoming grands prix races.

The partnership is F1’s first commercial tie-up with a major mobile app.

“This is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy. Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula 1, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent, and Snap fits that bill,” said Frank Arthofer, F1’s head of digital and new business in a statement.

Arthofer added that the agreement is part of F1’s desire to get more millennials interested in the highest class of single-seat racing.

“We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport, by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content. Snap’s platform is one of the most popular among ‘millennials’, a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”

Snapchat users will be able to post content on the app’s Our Stories feature during the British Grand Prix on Sunday, as well as future F1 events from then onwards.

“After this weekend’s inaugural Our Story at the British Grand Prix, Snap will cover the races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi,” Snapchat said in a statement.