Fortnite pits 100 players against each other in a fight for first place. The popular battle royale video game will get a taste of its own medicine tonight at the BAFTA Games Awards.
Fortnite is up for best evolving game and will go up against a selection of some of the most popular games of 2017.
Mobile game Clash Royale, Final Fantasy XV, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege have also been nominated.
To be nominated in this category, a title must show ongoing updates and support. This doesn’t necessarily mean games that are available as part of an early access period, but can also include online, multiplayer titles that were released outside of the eligibility period.
In other categories, games must have been released between 1 January and 31 December 2017.
Psyonix’s Rocket League, a sports title in which players use rocket-powered cars to push the ball into the net, was selected as last year’s winner.
Having attracted a vast number of players throughout late 2017 and early 2018, Fortnite will also be up for best multiplayer title.
Up against Divinity: Original Sin 2, Gang Beasts, PUBG, Splatoon 2 and Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Fortnite has a fairly good chance of taking the spoils in this category.
As has been the case since Fortnite launched in September 2017, PUBG will be its biggest threat. The rival battle royale game became the most played game on Steam earlier last year, with an average of 3.1 million concurrent users playing throughout December .
However, if a BAFTA Games Award is won on number of players, Fortnite will take the crown. According to video game research company Newzoo, 30.1% of PC gamers spent time playing the hit game in February.
Fortnite currently has a 16.3% share of the battle royale genre. PUBG has a 14.6% share in comparison.
What is Fortnite?
Fortnite Battle Royale was just a thought less than 12 months ago and now it is one of the most talked about video games around. However, given how fast Fortnite has grown, you can be excused for not hearing about it sooner.
The title is developed and updated by Epic Games, the company behind Unreal Engine, a game engine that powers many of the world’s leading games. Even PUBG, Fortnite’s biggest rival, was created using Epic’s engine.
The company has started to develop its own games in recent years, including the Gears of War and Infinity Blade series. Fortnite, a multiplayer survival game, is its latest franchise. The original title, a co-op survival game, was released in July 2017.
However, it was the release of standalone title Fortnite Battle Royale a few months later that resulted in the series’ spike in popularity.
The title pits 100 players against each other in a battle arena. As the game goes on, the size of the play area becomes increasingly smaller.
Players must use a range of weapons and gadgets to pick off their opponents. The last player standing is declared the winner.
As a free-to-play game that received weekly updated, providing new content to entice players to continue playing, Fortnite has managed to stay just ahead of the pay-to-play PUBG.
According to data released by Epic, Fortnite is currently the most popular video game in the world. The company reported a peak concurrent player count of 3.4 million in February.
BAFTA Game nominations 2018
Artistic achievement
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Audio achievement
Call of Duty: World War II
Destiny 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Star Wars Battlefront II
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Best game
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch
British game
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Monument Valley 2
Reigns: Her Majesty
The Sexy Brutale
Sniper Elite 4
Total War: Warhammer II
Debut game
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hollow Knight
Night in the Woods
The Sexy Brutale
Smile Rancher
Evolving game
Clash Royale
Final Fantasy XV
Fortnite
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Family
Jusst Dance 2018
Lego Worlds
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Monument Valley 2
Snipperclips
Super Mario Odyssey
Game Beyond Entertainment
Bury Me, My Love
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Last Day of June
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Night in the Woods
Sea Hero Quest VR
Game design
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nier: Automata
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch
Game innovation
Gorogoa
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nier Automata
Snipperclips
What Remains of Edith Finch
Mobile game
Bury Me, My Love
Golf Clash
Gorogoa
Kami 2
Monument Valley 2
Stranger Things: The Game
Multiplayer
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Fortnite
Gang Beasts
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Splatoon 2
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Music
Cuphead
Get Even
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
What Remains of Edith Finch
Narrative
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
Tacoma
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Original property
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
What Remains of Edith Finch
Performer
Abubakar Salim in Assassin’s Creed Origins
Ashly Burch in Horizon Zero Dawn
Claudia Black in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Laura Bailey in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Melina Juergens in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Valerie Rose Lohman in What Remains of Edith Finch