Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Fortnite pits 100 players against each other in a fight for first place. The popular battle royale video game will get a taste of its own medicine tonight at the BAFTA Games Awards.

Fortnite is up for best evolving game and will go up against a selection of some of the most popular games of 2017.

Mobile game Clash Royale, Final Fantasy XV, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege have also been nominated.

To be nominated in this category, a title must show ongoing updates and support. This doesn’t necessarily mean games that are available as part of an early access period, but can also include online, multiplayer titles that were released outside of the eligibility period.

In other categories, games must have been released between 1 January and 31 December 2017.

Psyonix’s Rocket League, a sports title in which players use rocket-powered cars to push the ball into the net, was selected as last year’s winner.

Having attracted a vast number of players throughout late 2017 and early 2018, Fortnite will also be up for best multiplayer title.

Up against Divinity: Original Sin 2, Gang Beasts, PUBG, Splatoon 2 and Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Fortnite has a fairly good chance of taking the spoils in this category.

As has been the case since Fortnite launched in September 2017, PUBG will be its biggest threat. The rival battle royale game became the most played game on Steam earlier last year, with an average of 3.1 million concurrent users playing throughout December .

However, if a BAFTA Games Award is won on number of players, Fortnite will take the crown. According to video game research company Newzoo, 30.1% of PC gamers spent time playing the hit game in February.

Fortnite currently has a 16.3% share of the battle royale genre. PUBG has a 14.6% share in comparison.

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite Battle Royale was just a thought less than 12 months ago and now it is one of the most talked about video games around. However, given how fast Fortnite has grown, you can be excused for not hearing about it sooner.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The title is developed and updated by Epic Games, the company behind Unreal Engine, a game engine that powers many of the world’s leading games. Even PUBG, Fortnite’s biggest rival, was created using Epic’s engine.

The company has started to develop its own games in recent years, including the Gears of War and Infinity Blade series. Fortnite, a multiplayer survival game, is its latest franchise. The original title, a co-op survival game, was released in July 2017.

However, it was the release of standalone title Fortnite Battle Royale a few months later that resulted in the series’ spike in popularity.

The title pits 100 players against each other in a battle arena. As the game goes on, the size of the play area becomes increasingly smaller.

Players must use a range of weapons and gadgets to pick off their opponents. The last player standing is declared the winner.

As a free-to-play game that received weekly updated, providing new content to entice players to continue playing, Fortnite has managed to stay just ahead of the pay-to-play PUBG.

According to data released by Epic, Fortnite is currently the most popular video game in the world. The company reported a peak concurrent player count of 3.4 million in February.

BAFTA Game nominations 2018

Artistic achievement

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Audio achievement

Call of Duty: World War II

Destiny 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Star Wars Battlefront II

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Best game

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

British game

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Monument Valley 2

Reigns: Her Majesty

The Sexy Brutale

Sniper Elite 4

Total War: Warhammer II

Debut game

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hollow Knight

Night in the Woods

The Sexy Brutale

Smile Rancher

Evolving game

Clash Royale

Final Fantasy XV

Fortnite

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Family

Jusst Dance 2018

Lego Worlds

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Monument Valley 2

Snipperclips

Super Mario Odyssey

Game Beyond Entertainment

Bury Me, My Love

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Last Day of June

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Sea Hero Quest VR

Game design

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nier: Automata

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Game innovation

Gorogoa

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nier Automata

Snipperclips

What Remains of Edith Finch

Mobile game

Bury Me, My Love

Golf Clash

Gorogoa

Kami 2

Monument Valley 2

Stranger Things: The Game

Multiplayer

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Fortnite

Gang Beasts

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Splatoon 2

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Music

Cuphead

Get Even

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What Remains of Edith Finch

Narrative

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

Tacoma

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Original property

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

What Remains of Edith Finch

Performer

Abubakar Salim in Assassin’s Creed Origins

Ashly Burch in Horizon Zero Dawn

Claudia Black in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Valerie Rose Lohman in What Remains of Edith Finch