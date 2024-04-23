Foster Electric has been granted a patent for a speaker device that includes a speaker unit with a magnetic circuit and diaphragm, connected to a Helmholtz resonator. The design allows for efficient sound wave generation by vibrating the diaphragm electrically. GlobalData’s report on Foster Electric gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Foster Electric, Acoustic authentication was a key innovation area identified from patents. Foster Electric's grant share as of February 2024 was 67%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Speaker device with helmholtz resonator for sound wave generation

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Foster Electric Co Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11917388B2) discloses a speaker device that includes a speaker unit with a magnetic circuit and diaphragm for generating sound waves. The device also features a Helmholtz resonator connected to the speaker unit, with the diaphragm having two surfaces - one oriented towards a sealed space and the other towards the resonator. The resonator includes a chamber and a duct with an opening, designed to have a capacity smaller than the sealed space. The magnetic circuit is connected to the second surface of the diaphragm and located outside the chamber, enhancing the overall functionality of the speaker device.



Furthermore, the patent claims highlight specific features of the speaker device, such as the Helmholtz resonator having a resonance frequency set higher than the speaker unit's operation band frequency. The sealed space, crucial for the device's performance, is created by a sealed container, with a particular emphasis on the container's structure being suitable for use in automobiles. Additionally, a portion of the duct is strategically placed inside the cabin of the automobile, ensuring optimal sound quality and performance within the vehicle. Overall, the patented speaker device showcases innovative design elements aimed at enhancing sound generation and resonance, particularly in automotive settings.

