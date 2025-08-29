In late 2023, Framer secured $27m in its Series C funding round led by Meritech Capital with participation from Atomico, Accel, and Foundation Capital. Credit: McLittle Stock/Shutterstock.com.

Framer has raised $100m in a Series D funding round led by Meritech and Atomico, valuing the no-code website builder at $2bn.

This infusion of capital is set to bolster Framer’s position in the professional website design industry, offering businesses a streamlined alternative to traditional developer-intensive processes.

Founded in 2015 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Framer allows businesses to create websites without extensive developer input. The company also maintains offices in San Francisco, US, and Barcelona, Spain.

The platform supports hundreds of thousands of active websites and reports half a million monthly users. Companies such as Scale AI, Miro, Perplexity, and Bilt use Framer for their web infrastructure.

Framer said that it has experienced significant growth over the past year among business customers. Following the introduction of business plans last year, this segment has seen rapid expansion, said the firm.

According to Framer, 40% of the latest Y Combinator cohort has launched websites using its platform, indicating its growing adoption among emerging firms.

Framer CEO and co-founder Koen Bok said: “Framer is changing the way the best companies bring their ideas online.

“Designers and marketers can now ship production-ready sites in days, not months—without waiting on a front-end team. That means better-looking, higher performing pages built right where the brand lives.”

Framer’s approach combines a design canvas with features like a content management system, A/B testing, analytics, and security protocols. This facilitates a market shift by enabling businesses to create custom websites more efficiently and cost-effectively than traditional methods.

Recent enhancements to Framer include AI-driven features aimed at optimising design processes. These updates introduce several tools.

Wireframer acts as a layout assistant to help users quickly draft webpage structures while allowing for iterative design adjustments.

Workshop is an AI-powered coding assistant that generates custom components aligned with the site’s style and optimises performance in the background. Vector provides a toolset for creating and animating graphics and icons directly within Framer.

Another feature, Advanced Analytics offers reporting capabilities for evaluating site performance and setting up metrics for testing.

In late 2023, Framer secured $27m in its Series C funding round led by Meritech Capital with participation from Atomico, Accel, and Foundation Capital.