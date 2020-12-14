France’s technology industry saw a drop of 5.1% in overall deal activity during November 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 37 deals worth $552.15m were announced in November 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 39 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 17 deals which accounted for 46% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 15 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 40.5% and 13.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $356.18m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $182.34m and $13.63m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 90.3% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $498.65m, against the overall value of $552.15m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Novalpina Capital’s $356.18m private equity deal with Laboratoire X.O.

2) The $47.66m venture financing of SAS SYNAPSE by G Squared Capital Partners

3) Alven Capital Partners, Gaia Capital Partners, IDInvest Partners, Iris Capital and Sweet Capital’s $47.5m venture financing of Yubo

4) The $23.73m venture financing of Earthcube by 360 Capital Partners, ACE Management and Definvest

5) ACE Management, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Co-Investissement and Open CNP’s venture financing of Tehtris-Security for $23.58m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

