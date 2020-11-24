France’s technology industry saw a drop of 10% in overall deal activity during October 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 36 deals worth $837.78m were announced in October 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 40 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 16 deals which accounted for 44.4% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 16 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 44.4% and 11.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $478.65m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $332.2m and $26.93m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 91.3% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $764.85m, against the overall value of $837.78m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Eurazeo’s $465.72m private equity deal with Questel

2) The $160m venture financing of Sendinblue by BlackRock, BPI France, Bridgepoint Advisers and Partech Ventures

3) Intel Capital and SociÃ©tÃ©s de Projets Industriels’ $94.2m venture financing of Aledia

4) The $26.93m asset transaction with Etix Financial Holding America and Etix Financial Holding Europe by 360 Capital Digital Infrastructure Fund

5) Eight Roads Ventures’ venture financing of Spendesk for $18m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

