France’s technology industry registered a 13.1% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.84% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.6% share in December 2021, recording a decrease of 1.56% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.36% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78% in December 2021, registering a 20.56% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.48% share, a decrease of 0.92% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.23%, registering a 26.09% decline from November 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 1.49%, down 26.32% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 6.74% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

Capgemini posted 424 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a drop of 2.53% over the previous month, followed by Devoteam with 97 jobs and a 64.41% growth. Atos with 60 IT jobs and Ubisoft Entertainment with 53 jobs, recorded a 16.67% decline and a 61.31% decrease, respectively, while Cegedim recorded an increase of 83.33% with 44 job postings during December 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.21%, down by 20.43% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 13.92% share, registered a decline of 9.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.76% share, down 20.65% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.11%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.