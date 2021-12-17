France’s technology industry registered a 6.1% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.66% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.19% share in November 2021, recording a decrease of 1.98% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.65% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78.94% in November 2021, registering a 28.47% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 9.57% share, a decrease of 17.29% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.01%, registering a 35.66% decline from October 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 1.65%, down 17.39% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 38.57% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Capgemini posted 434 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a drop of 46.35% over the previous month, followed by Ubisoft Entertainment with 138 jobs and a 53.33% growth. Atos with 70 IT jobs and Devoteam with 58 jobs, recorded a 40.17% decline and a 33.33% decrease, respectively, while Umanis recorded a decline of 58.41% with 47 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.07%, down by 23.78% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with an 11.84% share, registered a decline of 49.06% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.92% share, down 28.91% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.17%, recording a month-on-month decline of 60%.