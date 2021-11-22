France’s technology industry registered a 1.9% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.47% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.38% share in October 2021, recording a decrease of 0.96% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 76.84% in October 2021, registering a 5.46% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.77% share, an increase of 7.52% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.88%, registering a 3.17% rise from September 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 2.53%, down 9.76% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 4.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

Capgemini posted 733 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a rise of 1.1% over the previous month, followed by Umanis with 108 jobs and a flat growth. Atos with 103 IT jobs and Ubisoft Entertainment with 87 jobs, recorded an 11.97% decline and a 38.1% growth, respectively, while Devoteam recorded a decline of 53.19% with 66 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.73%, down by 6.66% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 16.6% share, registered an increase of 10.96% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.33% share, down 12.23% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.34%, recording a month-on-month increase of 25%.