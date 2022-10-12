France’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 8.8% in September 2022

France’s technology industry registered an 8.8% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 8% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.6% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.5% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.19% in September 2022, registering an 84.68% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 22.47% share, an increase of 34.33% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.11%, registering a 212.9% rise from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 10.99%, up 125.64% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 150.45% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Capgemini posted 267 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 5240% over the previous month, followed by Atos with 122 jobs and a 6.15% drop. Devoteam with 79 IT jobs and Orange with 48 jobs, recorded a 16.18% growth and a 200% growth, respectively, while CGI Group recorded an increase of 1233.33% with 40 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.53%, up by 71.86% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.11% share, registered an increase of 110.87% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.86% share, up 121.88% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.37%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.