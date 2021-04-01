France’s technology industry saw a drop of 9.52% in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 38 deals worth $6.56bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 42 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 19 deals, which accounted for 50% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 14 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 36.8% and 13.2% of overall deal activity in the France’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $6.38bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $181.21m.

France technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 98.4% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $6.45bn, against the overall value of $6.56bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $98m acquisition of Alsid by Tenable

3) Accel, Alexis Ohanian, Antoine Griezmann, Benchmark Capital, Gary Vaynerchuk and Rio Ferdinand’s $48.61m venture financing of Sorare

4) The $24.25m venture financing deal with Libeo by Breega Capital, DST Global, LocalGlobe and Serena Capital

5) Zordix’s acquisition of Just For Games for $16.87m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.