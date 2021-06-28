France’s technology industry saw a rise of 14.63% in overall deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of ContentSquare, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 47 deals worth $1.3bn were announced in May 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 41 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 24 deals, which accounted for 51.1% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 19 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 40.4% and 8.5% of overall deal activity in the France’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.1bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $200.54m and $37.79m respectively.

France technology industry deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 83.9% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.12bn, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of ContentSquare

2) The $220m venture financing of Shift Technology by Accel, Advent International, Avenir Entreprises Gestion, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst Partners and Iris Capital

3) Eurazeo, I-Tracing-Management Team and Sagard’s $200.54m private equity deal with I-Tracing

4) The $100m venture financing deal with Agicap by BlackFin Capital Partners, Greenoaks Capital Management and Partech Partners

5) Aglae Ventures, Alven Capital Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Index Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing with Ankorstore for $99.58m.

