It feels like the dust has only just settled on last year’s 2016 Summer Olympic games in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, whilst cities across the world are competing to host the next instalment of the games.

With Tokyo sealing its bid for 2020 back in 2013 the question which country will be the next one to take the Olympic torch? Will the games come back to Europe via Paris, France? Or will it go stateside?

2024 summer games – who was initially in the running?

Back in 2015, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the five cities that were in the running: Los Angeles (LA), Rome, Paris, Budapest and Hamburg.

Of these five, two cities had hosted the games twice before. Paris played host to the Summer games in 1900 and 1924, whilst LA had previously hosted the games in 1932 and 1984. The 1984 games were characterised by the boycott of then-USSR countries after the boycott by the US of the 1980 Moscow Games. As well, Rome held the 1960 games before losing out to Tokyo for the 2020 bid.

But the other two cities, Hamburg and Budapest, had never hosted the games before.

Five cities becomes two

Budapest, Hamburg and Rome all ended up dropping their bids. Hamburg was the first – the majority of the city’s residents voted against the £7.9bn project on the basis that it was wasteful.

In Budapest, the situation was the same. It actually spawned a political movement, named Momentum (with no affiliation to Corbyn’s Momentum supporters) led by students and young professionals who collected more than 250,000 signatures to force a referendum on the issue.

Over in Italy, the country’s National Olympic Committee (INOC) suspended the bid on the recommendation of Rome’s mayor, Virginia Raggi. She said taking on the cost of an Olympic bid was “irresponsible” for a city struggling to emerge from years of corruption and poor public services.

This leaves only LA and Paris.

Presentations take place this week

Representatives from LA and Paris have been making their penultimate presentations to the IOC members this week in attempts to gain the hosting bid for 2024.

LA has said it wants to hold a low-cost, low-risk model for the games, as a way to improve the current model which cost Rio around $20bn. The bid chairman, Casey Wasserman, said:

“We are offering a city ready to go. We are offering a games with no incremental costs. We are offering a lasting definition of Olympic sustainability.”

US president Trump is behind the city’s bid for the games and is positive about the process.

Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

For Paris’ bid, recently elected president Emmanuel Macron arrived in Switzerland to offer support for the bid. NBC Sports reported that Paris is likely to be seen as the favourite for 2024, particularly as LA’s team have been pushing their openness for a 2028 bid.

When will a decision be made?

After presentations this week, the IOC’s 95 members will decide who the host will be and announce it at its annual meeting, to be held on 13 September, in Peru’s capital city of Lima.

It is thought that the host cities for 2024 and 2028 will both be announced then, which make it possible that both Paris and LA will be receiving good news from Lima.