Geekflare, a provider of tools, resources, and APIs, has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business software assistant, Geekflare Assist, to streamline the process of selecting business software.
The tool is engineered to provide tailored recommendations for software suited to specific industries, purposes, or scenarios, while also simplifying complex technology concepts for user comprehension, the company said.
Geekflare Assist boasts the ability to generate expert advice and offer personalised solutions for business software needs.
Furthermore, the assistant can recommend software, products, and devices, integrating relevant suggestions to assist users in making informed decisions.
One of the features of Geekflare Assist is its reference section. When answering queries, the assistant not only provides solutions but also cites reference articles from Geekflare.
Geekflare founder Chandan Kumar said: “We, at Geekflare, always look for ways to improve how we present business software reviews, software listicles, software comparisons, buying guides, and other resources in an easily consumable format. Since AI is dominating the technology world, we have decided not to stay behind and to offer our users access to Geekflare resources using Geekflare Assist in a quick and conversational manner.
“Users can ask their queries about software and technology; Geekflare Assist will provide them with answers from the Geekflare database.”